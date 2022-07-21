Palisades State Park to host events Saturday in celebration of 50-year anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Palisades State Park in Garretson is celebrating a big milestone as this year marks the 50th anniversary of Palisades being a state park.

The park is set to host some events this weekend in celebration of the 50th anniversary and District Park Supervisor Luke Dreckman spoke on what events will be taking place.

“We have a really fun-filled day planned starting Saturday morning at 8:30 with some registration for our trails poker run, and that registration runs for about an hour from 8:30 to 9:30 and then you have to complete the poker run by 1 pm. It’s going to take us on the three trails here at Palisades: the balancing rock trail, south wall trail and our king and queen trail. The other two stops will be in Garretson to Split Rock Park and Devils Gulch, the two city parks there. We’ll also have a little presentation on our Palisades expansion following that about 1:30. We’ll have a food truck on site, and just some Q & A and an open house to follow. A lot of fun events, and we have over a thousand dollars in prizes on the trails poker run with the grand prize being a kayak.”

Dreckman says that admission for the poker run itself is free, but you would still need to pay for the park entrance license, which is $8 per day per vehicle.

We also spoke with Kris Frerk, the President of the Southeast South Dakota Tourism and community member of Garretson on how important it is to have Palisades in the city of Garretson.

“It is a huge asset to us. Tourism is the number two industry in the state of South Dakota second to agriculture. So anytime you got a pristine land like this adjancent to your city limits, it is a great attraction for tourists, local people to come out, a wonderful place to bring children with quality of life type events. Get unplugged, bring your kids out and enjoy nature and do the trails. It is just a great setting for families.”

For more details on the events taking place at Palisades or on the park itself, you can head over to the South Dakota Games Fish and Park website. You can also head over to the Visit Garretson website for more about the city of Garretson.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.