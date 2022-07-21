Video shows man axing cars at dealership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Car dealerships have faced a number of challenges over the years with inventory shortages.

Now an act of vandalism could further be challenged for a dealership in Sioux Falls.

It happened last night at Graham Automotive on 41st street, a few blocks west of Minnesota Avenue.

Police say Joseph Blackbonnet faces aggravated intention damage to property charges.

They say he used an axe to hit the windows of eighteen vehicles on the lot.

“We had a few people call that saw a guy that was breaking out windows on new cars. Turns out he was using an axe, was swinging it, and breaking windshields and windows and into the car itself,” said Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Department.

Graham Automotive dealership manager Kyle Kneip says he was shocked when he heard the news.

“Having a car being axed is one thing that I’ve never had happen before. Our owner has been in the car business for over fifty years, and this is the first time he has ever said that he’s had cars axed. So hopefully it doesn’t happen again, but it happened,” said Kyle Kneip, new cars sales manager for Audie and Volkswagen.

He says this comes after dealerships have already faced many challenges over the years with different industry shortages.

“In general inventory has been difficult to come by. All our cars on our front line were new at that point, we had gotten some in, we had been doing well,” said Kneip.

He says the next steps involve connecting with insurance and waiting for the cars to get fixed.

“You do the police report so insurance can absolutely start to get going, we immediately started ordering parts, windshield, you know whatever, headlights, whatever was damaged,” said Kneip.

The dealership will be working to repair the cars and get them back on the lot as soon as possible.

