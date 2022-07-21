Warming Temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Thursday. High temperatures will warm into the lower 90s. While most of the area will be dry during the day, there will be a disturbance moving through quickly which will lead to some isolated showers and storms mainly in southeastern South Dakota Thursday night into Friday morning.

While some isolated showers and storms are possible Friday morning along and east of I-29, this will clear quickly. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s and by Saturday will cool slightly into the upper 80s to lower 90s with isolated showers and storms once again being possible.

After a front passes through Saturday night, Sunday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 80s. As far as rain chances go following that, similar to how the chances are lining up for the rest of this week, not everyone will see these showers and storms throughout the forecast as they will be very spotty. That trend continues into the beginning of next week with highs hovering in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

