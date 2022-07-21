Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Warming Temps

Rain Overnight
Isolated Showers and Storms
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Thursday. High temperatures will warm into the lower 90s. While most of the area will be dry during the day, there will be a disturbance moving through quickly which will lead to some isolated showers and storms mainly in southeastern South Dakota Thursday night into Friday morning.

While some isolated showers and storms are possible Friday morning along and east of I-29, this will clear quickly. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s and by Saturday will cool slightly into the upper 80s to lower 90s with isolated showers and storms once again being possible.

After a front passes through Saturday night, Sunday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 80s. As far as rain chances go following that, similar to how the chances are lining up for the rest of this week, not everyone will see these showers and storms throughout the forecast as they will be very spotty. That trend continues into the beginning of next week with highs hovering in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated...
Police: Man faces charges after axing 18 cars at Sioux Falls dealership
Dog food is shown in a pet store in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In 2018, the FDA...
How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food
Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S.,...
Largest family-operated organic grocery retailer opening in South Dakota
James Lanpher, Jr. (Left) Bonner Juel (Right)
UPDATE: 2 arrested in Madison pursuit and shoot-out face Attempted Murder charges
Morgan Vander Hart Convenience Store
7 Sioux Falls businesses sold alcohol to underage consumers

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Temperatures on the Rise Again
Isolated Showers and Storms
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warm and Breezy Conditions Continue for Wednesday
Still Warm This Week
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather