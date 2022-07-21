Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral expenses.(Rick Scuteri/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is showing his generosity by paying for another funeral.

A fan tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt-branded sneakers and a jersey to help her pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt quickly responded to the Twitter user, saying she should keep the shoes and jersey as “we’ll help with the funeral.”

This generosity would mark the third time since 2018 the NFL star has covered the cost of funeral expenses for others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated...
Police: Man faces charges after axing 18 cars at Sioux Falls dealership
Dog food is shown in a pet store in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In 2018, the FDA...
How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Car dealerships have faced a number of challenges over the years with inventory shortages....
Video shows man axing cars at dealership
Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S.,...
Largest family-operated organic grocery retailer opening in South Dakota

Latest News

As thunderstorms moved through the area near Georgia's Fort Gordon, 10 soldiers suffered...
Reservist killed by lightning at Ga. base identified
The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying that the...
Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut
Biden's COVID tweet video
Capitol Hill reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 announcement
A woman is suing the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, after a tree fell and killed...
Woman sues after tree kills husband
FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion clinic results