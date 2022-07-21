White House: Over 11,000 South Dakotans enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The White House is touting the results of a program aimed at increasing access to high speed internet.

It’s called the Affordable Connectivity Program, and 11,069 households in South Dakota have enrolled in, according to a press release from the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss the program in North Carolina Thursday. CNN reports over 1 million American households have signed up for the program.

Harris sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem asking her to help accelerate enrollment of the Affordable Connectivity Program in South Dakota.

“We need your help to keep that progress going and to ensure all eligible families in South Dakota sign up to save,” the letter said. “Please help lower costs for more families by spreading the word in your state and by entering data-matching agreements to drive enrollment in your state.”

The program, which is part of Biden’s infrastructure bill passed last year, allows low-income families to pay reduced internet service costs as low as $30 per month. More information about the program, including how to check if you qualify, is available here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.