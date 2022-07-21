Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

White House: Over 11,000 South Dakotans enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

Internet generic
Internet generic(WILX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The White House is touting the results of a program aimed at increasing access to high speed internet.

It’s called the Affordable Connectivity Program, and 11,069 households in South Dakota have enrolled in, according to a press release from the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss the program in North Carolina Thursday. CNN reports over 1 million American households have signed up for the program.

Harris sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem asking her to help accelerate enrollment of the Affordable Connectivity Program in South Dakota.

“We need your help to keep that progress going and to ensure all eligible families in South Dakota sign up to save,” the letter said. “Please help lower costs for more families by spreading the word in your state and by entering data-matching agreements to drive enrollment in your state.”

The program, which is part of Biden’s infrastructure bill passed last year, allows low-income families to pay reduced internet service costs as low as $30 per month. More information about the program, including how to check if you qualify, is available here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated...
Police: Man faces charges after axing 18 cars at Sioux Falls dealership
Dog food is shown in a pet store in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In 2018, the FDA...
How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S.,...
Largest family-operated organic grocery retailer opening in South Dakota
Car dealerships have faced a number of challenges over the years with inventory shortages....
Video shows man axing cars at dealership

Latest News

Canaries try wheelchair softball
Canaries players take a swing at wheelchair baseball
Summit Carbon Solutions
South Dakota landowners question credibility of Summit Carbon Solutions owners, leadership
“We’re calling on ethanol companies that have signed up now with Summit. If they didn’t know...
South Dakota landowners question credibility of Summit Carbon Solutions owners, leadership
Photo taken July 19 of wildfire that broke out near Oglala in southwest South Dakota.
Officials: Wildfire burning west of Oglala is 40% contained