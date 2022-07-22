AJGA Tournament was great experience for Mattie Weidenbach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mattie Weidenbach of Sioux Falls didn’t make the cut but it was still a great experience for her competing with some of the top players in the country and world in her age bracket. And it will only make her a better player in the long run.

The Harrisburg senior says, ”I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve had fun meeting everyone here and obviously I wish I would have golfed better but I’m glad I stuck through it and it’s tough conditions out here obviously so I’ll get back to practicing tomorrow now.”

And she has an even bigger event ahead to practice for. She’ll represent the First Tee at Pebble Beach in September and play along-side the Champions Tour players. And Mattie can ask former teammate Reese Jansa about her Pebble Beach experience as she prepares for the tournament right after the Sanford International.

