Another Sunny and Warm Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Friday. Highs will range from the upper 80s and low 90s in the east to the upper 90s and maybe even some triple digits out west. Our next chance of showers and storms will come on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Eastern South Dakota will be in the lower 90s, but further west we’ll only get to the mid 80s.

After a front passes through Saturday night, Sunday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 80s. As far as rain chances go following that, similar to how the chances are lining up for the rest of this week, not everyone will see these showers and storms throughout the forecast as they will be very spotty. That trend continues into the beginning of next week with highs hovering in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

