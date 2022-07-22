Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Another Sunny and Warm Day

Cooler this Weekend
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Friday. Highs will range from the upper 80s and low 90s in the east to the upper 90s and maybe even some triple digits out west. Our next chance of showers and storms will come on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Eastern South Dakota will be in the lower 90s, but further west we’ll only get to the mid 80s.

After a front passes through Saturday night, Sunday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 80s. As far as rain chances go following that, similar to how the chances are lining up for the rest of this week, not everyone will see these showers and storms throughout the forecast as they will be very spotty. That trend continues into the beginning of next week with highs hovering in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing...
Gofundme established for South Dakota groom severely injured on Hawaiian honeymoon
Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated...
Police: Man faces charges after axing 18 cars at Sioux Falls dealership
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say
Car dealerships have faced a number of challenges over the years with inventory shortages....
Video shows man axing cars at dealership

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Few Storms Tonight
thu
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update
Hot for Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Temperatures on the Rise Again