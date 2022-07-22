Big Paws Poker Run to take place Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Big Paws Poker Run benefiting Big Paws Canine will be back for it’s 8th year Saturday.

Registration will run from 10 am to noon at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls, and those attending can begin on the run once registration is complete.

Each card for the run does cost $20.

There are seven stops along the way, which include:

Critter’s in Crooks

Sporty’s in Madison

Mainstreet in Humboldt

American Legion in Lennox

Bushwacker’s in Canton

Beaver Bar in Beaver Creek

VFW in Brandon

Following the poker run, there will be live music and a silent auction taking place.

All proceeds go to benefiting Big Paws Canine, which funds service animals for veterans and first responders so they can provide assistance for the animals and for the training.

Organizers Kim and Justin Hamer spoke with Dakota News Now’s Austin Haskins Friday morning about the event. You can catch the full interview above.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.