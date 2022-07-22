Avera Medical Minute
Big Paws Poker Run to take place Saturday

By Austin Haskins
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Big Paws Poker Run benefiting Big Paws Canine will be back for it’s 8th year Saturday.

Registration will run from 10 am to noon at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls, and those attending can begin on the run once registration is complete.

Each card for the run does cost $20.

There are seven stops along the way, which include:

  • Critter’s in Crooks
  • Sporty’s in Madison
  • Mainstreet in Humboldt
  • American Legion in Lennox
  • Bushwacker’s in Canton
  • Beaver Bar in Beaver Creek
  • VFW in Brandon

Following the poker run, there will be live music and a silent auction taking place.

All proceeds go to benefiting Big Paws Canine, which funds service animals for veterans and first responders so they can provide assistance for the animals and for the training.

Organizers Kim and Justin Hamer spoke with Dakota News Now’s Austin Haskins Friday morning about the event. You can catch the full interview above.

