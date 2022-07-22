Avera Medical Minute
Birds’ Wyatt Ulrich sings with San Diego Padres Organization

Canaries lose Allstar outfielder to Padres organization
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’m really happy for fellow Richmond Spider Wyatt Ulrich who has been officially signed by the San Diego Padres organization. I’m bummed because we were supposed to play golf Sunday, but he had to wait to hear from the Padres.

He has hit .350 in his 2 seasons with the Canaries and described himself as a poor man’s Ichiro on Calling All Sports last week. He was probably the toughest out in the American Association, so it’s a big loss for Mike Meyer and the Birds. But he is very deserving of this opportunity with how well he’s played in Sioux Falls.

Wyatt is a Minnesota native who played most of his college career at St. John’s before finishing up at the University of Richmond.

