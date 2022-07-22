Avera Medical Minute
Brookings Police Department announced an organizational restructuring

Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Recently the City commissioned the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC. (CPSM), to conduct a study and review operations at the Brookings Police Department.

The consultant focused on evaluating staffing, workload, community demographics, crime levels, and efficiency and effectiveness of internal processes and organizational structure, according to a press release from the city.

The CPSM gathered their findings into a 186-page Police Operations and Data Analysis Report. Suggestions included changes to training focus, technology recommendations, and organizational transformations that will reformat the structural hierarchy of the department.

The City is currently in the process of implementing those suggestions. Changes include rotations in specific positions/duties, new job classifications, and reassigning/repurposing of some job duties. Giving staff members opportunities to work in different areas of the department will give them broader and more well-rounded skillsets. By rotating and reallocating resources, the department can operate more efficiently, provide more oversight, and residents will have more access and coverage.

“The police department consists of amazing individuals who are committed to the community.  They are critical in implementing the measures to progress professional policing forward,” said City Manager Paul Briseno.

These transitions will be accomplished with no decrease in staff; however, there will be some changes to staff titles.

“We’re redesigning our approach and continuing the City’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Brookings is a community that accomplishes great things with a small staff,” said Briseno. “By being inventive and forward thinking with our resources we will ultimately affect positive change in our approach to policing and improve the level of service within the community. With change comes opportunity, and this is an opportunity to be even better at what we do.”

Although the implementation of a more effective staffing structure recommended in the report will begin this month, it will take time to realize the benefits internally and externally of the new structure.

Many other improvements will require extensive processes which can take place incrementally over the next few years with continued commitment from staff. The City’s new police chief and members of the department will be responsible for the implementation of the necessary components of the strategic plan.

The Center for Public Safety Management, LLC. (CPSM), a subsidiary of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

