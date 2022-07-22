Canaries bats go silent against the red-hot Redhawks of Fargo-Moorhead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries won 2 straight at Sioux City out of the Allstar break to improve to 23-31 and get within 2 games of a playoff spot in the west division.

But the red-hot Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks came to town and spoiled their momentum. The 40-19 Redhawks went after a 3-game sweep Thursday night and got it behind the strong pitching of Tyler Grauer (7 scoreless IP) in a 5-1 win. His teammates scored single runs in the first 3 at-bats with the highlight being another home run by Manuel Boscan. Christian Correa also had 3 hits and 2 RBI’s in the victory as the Canaries were held to just 5 hits. One of those was a 2-out solo HR by Kona Quiggle in the bottom of the 9th.

The home stand resumes Friday night when Kane County comes to the Birdcage for a weekend series.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.