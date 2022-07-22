A Charlie Brown Christmas live show featured at Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The popular television special, Peanuts, will come to life this holiday season at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion.

According to a press release, the show is set to premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale on July 29 at the Washington Pavilion box office and WashingtonPavilion.Org.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage celebrates the timeless television classic as the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols. The show is 90 minutes including intermission.

History of Peanuts, the show

Peanuts is among the most popular and influential brands in the world, and Schulz’s Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life - all set to the original special’s dialogue as well as the unforgettable sounds of the classic Vince Guaraldi musical score.

For the latest news and updates from cast on the road, follow A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage on Facebook and Instagram (@charliebrownchristmaslive) and Twitter (@cbchristmaslive). https://www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com/

