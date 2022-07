Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jul. 20 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 89.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jul. 19, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Sanborn County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,597 (600 total cases)

--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (7 total deaths)

--- 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (1,317 fully vaccinated)



#49. Roberts County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,889 (2,483 total cases)

--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (53 total deaths)

--- 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (7,977 fully vaccinated)



#48. Miner County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,525 (477 total cases)

--- 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 587 (13 total deaths)

--- 76.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (1,226 fully vaccinated)



#47. McCook County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,454 (1,366 total cases)

--- 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (31 total deaths)

--- 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (3,261 fully vaccinated)



#46. Lake County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (12 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,684 (2,391 total cases)

--- 33.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (28 total deaths)

--- 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (6,555 fully vaccinated)



#45. Gregory County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,926 (1,085 total cases)

--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 812 (34 total deaths)

--- 143.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (2,162 fully vaccinated)



#44. Todd County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (10 new cases, +400% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,822 (3,035 total cases)

--- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (52 total deaths)

--- 53.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (7,554 fully vaccinated)



#43. Jerauld County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,013 (423 total cases)

--- 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 994 (20 total deaths)

--- 198.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (1,061 fully vaccinated)



#42. Kingsbury County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (5 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,718 (1,369 total cases)

--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (22 total deaths)

--- 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (3,433 fully vaccinated)



#41. Lincoln County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (66 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,220 (16,028 total cases)

--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (102 total deaths)

--- 49.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (37,109 fully vaccinated)



#40. Grant County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (8 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,935 (2,111 total cases)

--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 723 (51 total deaths)

--- 117.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (3,540 fully vaccinated)



#39. Clay County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (16 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,508 (3,589 total cases)

--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (22 total deaths)

--- 53.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (9,750 fully vaccinated)



#38. Hanson County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,432 (671 total cases)

--- 30.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (6 total deaths)

--- 47.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (1,527 fully vaccinated)



#37. Bennett County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (4 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,101 (811 total cases)

--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (15 total deaths)

--- 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (2,097 fully vaccinated)



#36. Jackson County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,378 (648 total cases)

--- 30.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 628 (21 total deaths)

--- 88.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (1,782 fully vaccinated)



#35. Spink County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (8 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,914 (1,461 total cases)

--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (36 total deaths)

--- 69.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (3,396 fully vaccinated)



#34. McPherson County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,537 (441 total cases)

--- 33.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (9 total deaths)

--- 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (968 fully vaccinated)



#33. Hamlin County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (8 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,022 (1,604 total cases)

--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 665 (41 total deaths)

--- 99.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (2,951 fully vaccinated)



#32. Yankton County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (30 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,922 (6,142 total cases)

--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (59 total deaths)

--- 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (15,058 fully vaccinated)



#31. Brookings County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (48 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,144 (8,469 total cases)

--- 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (56 total deaths)

--- 52.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (18,539 fully vaccinated)



#30. Turner County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (12 new cases, +140% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,189 (2,028 total cases)

--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 740 (62 total deaths)

--- 122.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (4,576 fully vaccinated)



#29. Sully County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,045 (251 total cases)

--- 35.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (3 total deaths)

--- 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (632 fully vaccinated)



#28. Mellette County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,813 (532 total cases)

--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (8 total deaths)

--- 16.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (794 fully vaccinated)



#27. Hyde County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,212 (315 total cases)

--- 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 615 (8 total deaths)

--- 84.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (714 fully vaccinated)



#26. Deuel County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,615 (1,071 total cases)

--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (12 total deaths)

--- 17.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (2,058 fully vaccinated)



#25. Minnehaha County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (311 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,584 (59,068 total cases)

--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (526 total deaths)

--- 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (132,628 fully vaccinated)



#24. Tripp County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,631 (1,449 total cases)

--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (25 total deaths)

--- 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (2,485 fully vaccinated)



#23. Charles Mix County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (17 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,490 (3,019 total cases)

--- 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (35 total deaths)

--- 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (5,438 fully vaccinated)



#22. Lyman County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (7 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,848 (1,242 total cases)

--- 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (12 total deaths)

--- 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (2,535 fully vaccinated)



#21. Clark County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (7 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,190 (829 total cases)

--- 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (10 total deaths)

--- 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (1,925 fully vaccinated)



#20. Brown County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (73 new cases, +103% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,380 (10,634 total cases)

--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (121 total deaths)

--- 6.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (22,529 fully vaccinated)



#19. Davison County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (38 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,761 (6,083 total cases)

--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (80 total deaths)

--- 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (12,519 fully vaccinated)



#18. Custer County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (18 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,521 (2,200 total cases)

--- 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (26 total deaths)

--- 12.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (4,608 fully vaccinated)



#17. Meade County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (60 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,122 (7,401 total cases)

--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (64 total deaths)

--- 32.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (15,574 fully vaccinated)



#16. Pennington County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (276 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,502 (34,704 total cases)

--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (348 total deaths)

--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (68,156 fully vaccinated)



#15. Aurora County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (7 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,989 (825 total cases)

--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (17 total deaths)

--- 85.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (1,535 fully vaccinated)



#14. Hughes County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (45 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,665 (4,498 total cases)

--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (58 total deaths)

--- 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (12,830 fully vaccinated)



#13. Brule County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (14 new cases, +367% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,959 (1,481 total cases)

--- 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (22 total deaths)

--- 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (3,039 fully vaccinated)



#12. Lawrence County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (69 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,935 (6,961 total cases)

--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (84 total deaths)

--- 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (15,185 fully vaccinated)



#11. Moody County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (18 new cases, +157% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,080 (1,452 total cases)

--- 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (28 total deaths)

--- 27.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (3,309 fully vaccinated)



#10. Oglala Lakota County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (39 new cases, +225% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,828 (4,087 total cases)

--- 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (61 total deaths)

--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (11,713 fully vaccinated)



#9. Beadle County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (51 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,175 (4,830 total cases)

--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (60 total deaths)

--- 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (9,301 fully vaccinated)



#8. Codington County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (85 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,668 (8,870 total cases)

--- 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (101 total deaths)

--- 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (15,666 fully vaccinated)



#7. Haakon County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (6 new cases, +500% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,066 (476 total cases)

--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 632 (12 total deaths)

--- 89.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (807 fully vaccinated)



#6. Butte County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (35 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,634 (2,882 total cases)

--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (47 total deaths)

--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (4,250 fully vaccinated)



#5. Stanley County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (12 new cases, +500% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,369 (662 total cases)

--- 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (8 total deaths)

--- 22.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (1,875 fully vaccinated)



#4. Faulk County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (9 new cases, +350% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,055 (599 total cases)

--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 739 (17 total deaths)

--- 121.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (1,277 fully vaccinated)



#3. Fall River County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 417 (28 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,046 (2,017 total cases)

--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 581 (39 total deaths)

--- 74.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (4,229 fully vaccinated)



#2. Campbell County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (6 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,276 (279 total cases)

--- 27.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 509 (7 total deaths)

--- 52.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (654 fully vaccinated)



#1. Hand County, SD

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (17 new cases, +183% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,834 (601 total cases)

--- 32.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (13 total deaths)

--- 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (1,574 fully vaccinated)