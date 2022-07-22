Feedback coming in for Falls Park Master Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It will still be a while before any changes are made to Falls Park, as part of a master plan on the future of the park. And now is the time for residents and community members to provide feedback on what they like about the park and want to keep, and what should change for the future.

Although Confluence had the winning design for a new and improved Falls Park, that still means the company and city want feedback from community members. An in-person meeting kicked off that discussion, with many asking for a simple first step. The discussions for an updated Falls Park are coming at the same time the city is developing it’s 2035 Downtown Plan.

“It was very interesting. Most the people want it kept natural. You know, just update the park, clean out the river and clean up the park. But nothing like everything else they wanted to do with the master plan that you saw in the actual plan.” Sioux Empire Paddlers President Beverly Johnson said.

That plan for the future also making into Mayor Paul TenHaken’s Budget Address Thursday, highlighting the importance of Falls Park in the future.

“And we are reimagining out city’s namesake park through the Falls Park Master Plan, to establish Falls Park as a sought after destination across the region and country.” TenHaken said.

One group is the Sioux Empire Paddlers. They’ve been searching for an area on the river for years to install a rafting and watersports park. They think Falls Park just below the falls themselves is perfect and would help add to a more natural feel.

“It would take out that low head dam, which is dangerous. It would put boulders in there, it would give more of a natural feel and make Falls Park more natural and beautiful.” Johnson said.

Johnson said it would add to the city’s desire to make Falls Park a regional attraction.

“If you look at different towns and cities like Des Moines. They were able to do it, and they’re generating a lot of revenue. Which would help Falls Park out. If you want to do extra stuff, you can generate money here.” Johnson said.

It will still be a better part of a year before the Falls Park Master Plan is presented to the city council. Until then, residents and community members still have plenty of time to provide feedback on what they’d like to see at the park. A link to the current plan, as well as a survey and mapping feature can be found here.

