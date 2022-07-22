Honner and Olson each shoot 69 and finish in top 4 at AJGA Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great 3 days for Luke Honner of Sioux Falls and Jake Olson of Watertown. Each finished up the final round of the American Junior Golf Association tournament at Bakker Crossing by shooting a 2-under par 69 and both finished in the top 4. Honner was one shot out of the top spot with a 3-day total of 211 and Olson was 1 shot back. Isaac Ahn of Rochester, MN beat James Ackerman in a playoff after both had 3-day totals of 210.

Lauren Wang of Las Vegas fired a brilliant 67 on Thursday and won the girls division (208) by 4 shots over Zi Yi Jing of California and 5 shots over Lily Huether of Tuscon.

Mac Drake of Sioux Falls shot a 71 Thursday and finished 22nd and Liam Sarmiento an 80 and was 41st. Those 4 boys were the only local players to make the 2-day cut in either division.

