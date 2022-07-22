It still hasn’t sunk in for Bergen Reilly that she is representing her country

TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) -O’Gorman senior to be Bergen Reilly is representing her country again in the World Volleyball Championships as a setter for Team USA in the 19 and Under Division in Tulsa where they beat Mexico earlier in the week and went on to beat Canada and Peru to make the semi-finals. She’s had some tremendous opportunities to travel and play a sport that she loves and even represent her country for the second straight summer.

So how does that feel to be wearing the red-white and blue... and has it sunk in yet?

Bergen says, ”Not really. I don’t think it will ever sink in that I’m playing for Team USA. It’s just such a great feeling having a jersey with your name on the back and the first time you walk out and hear the national anthem you’re like it’s just unreal and like I don’t really think it will ever sink in.”

Last year when she made the team they played in Mexico. Bergen is more relaxed and comfortable this time around playing here. She will eventually play her college volleyball at Nebraska.

