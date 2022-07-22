Noem appoints new Housing Board member

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem appointed a new member to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s Board of Commissioners.

According to a press release from Noem’s office, the new member, Mark Roby, is replacing Steve Kolbeck on the board, effective immediately. Kolbeck resigned his seat after winning his election for the South Dakota State Legislature.

“South Dakota has the strongest economy in America, but our state’s housing challenges continue to be one of the obstacles to sustaining that momentum,” said Noem. “Mark will bring a common-sense approach to the Housing Board to help solve these challenges in a way that works for every community across South Dakota.”

More about Roby

Before retiring in 2017, Roby served as the President and Regional Publisher of Dakota Media Group from 2016 to 2017 and as the Publisher of the Watertown Public Opinion from 2002 to 2016. He has served on the board of Prairie Lakes Health System since 2006, including as chairman from 2013 to 2016. He previously served on the South Dakota Judicial Qualifications Commission from 2013 to 2021, including as Vice Chair from 2015 to 2021; on the South Dakota Newspaper Association from 2005 to 2010, including as President from 2008 to 2009; on the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority from 2009 to 2013; as well as on numerous other boards and organizations.

Roby was born in Watertown and graduated from Watertown Community Schools before receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Drake University. He and his wife Ronda have three children and ten grandchildren.

