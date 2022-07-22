Pro golfer and local dignitaries headline charity golf event

LARCHWOOD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - A professional golfer and local dignitaries will be playing for the Heart of a Lion Foundation Golf charity event.

The event tees off on Tuesday, Sep. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort. Professional Golfer John Daly will be one of the headliners for the event which will be hosted by Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum.

The non-profit, Heart of a Lion, provides physical and wellness support to children, first responders, and veterans. The organization was founded by two-time PGA champion John Daly and combat wounded veteran Major Ed Puldio, U.S. Army (Ret.).

“I am proud to partner with The Heart of a Lion Foundation in providing mental, physical, and wellness support to our nation’s children, first responders, and America’s veterans,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. “John Daly and Major Ed’s passion of providing that support is incredible and I look forward to a great day on the course for a great cause.”

“We are excited to host the golf fundraiser for the Heart of a Lion Foundation on September 13,” Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort General Manager Sharon Haselhoff, said. “John Daly is a man of the people and this foundation gives back in tremendous ways. We are also excited to have the ‘Men of the People’ in the Sioux Empire, Mayor Paul Tenhaken & Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum, co-host this event.”

“The Heart of a Lion Foundation is thrilled to partner with the Grand Falls Casino to host this golf outing on September 13,” said John Daly. “Together, we will make a difference for our nation’s children, first responders, and America’s Veterans! Grip it and rip it!”

For businesses and parties interested in participating in the golf event, there are team and additional sponsorships available.

Visit WinningTicket.Com/Heart-of-a-Lion-Golf for more information.

You may also contact Golf Director Clayton Stevens by phone at 712-777-7808 or by email at clayton.stevens@grandfallsresort.com

