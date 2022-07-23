American Legion prepares for first rummage sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event for a good cause taking place next week.

The American Legion in Sioux Falls will be hosting their first annual rummage sale.

It’s all in an effort to raise money in support of local veterans and youth programs, something organizers say the community has been great about so far.

The rummage sale will be held July 27-30 in the former AAA building next to the South Dakota Military Alliance on Russell Avenue in Sioux Falls.

