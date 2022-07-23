Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

American Legion prepares for first rummage sale

It’s all in an effort to raise money in support of local veterans and youth programs, something...
It’s all in an effort to raise money in support of local veterans and youth programs, something organizers say the community has been great about so far.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event for a good cause taking place next week.

The American Legion in Sioux Falls will be hosting their first annual rummage sale.

It’s all in an effort to raise money in support of local veterans and youth programs, something organizers say the community has been great about so far.

The rummage sale will be held July 27-30 in the former AAA building next to the South Dakota Military Alliance on Russell Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing...
Gofundme established for South Dakota groom severely injured on Hawaiian honeymoon
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Hiker who took social media challenge dies in South Dakota
Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated...
Police: Man faces charges after axing 18 cars at Sioux Falls dealership
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say

Latest News

South Dakota State Little League Tournament begins
State A Legion Super Regionals Begin
SD Air National Guard speaks on F-16 accidents and breaks ground on new complex
The South Dakota Air National Guard will be building a new maintenance complex, as it still...
SD Air National Guard speaks on F-16 accidents and breaks ground on new complex