Bergen Reilly & United States to play for gold at Pan American Cup
Face Brazil tomorrow at 6:00 PM CST in Tulsa
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) - A year after helping the United States win bronze at the U18 World Volleyball Championships, O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly has her sights set on gold at this year.
Reilly and her United States team at the U19 Pan American Cup swept the Dominican Republic 3-0 on Friday night in the semifinals to advance to Saturday’s championship match. Reilly and the USA will face Brazil for the title at 6:00 PM CST.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.