Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bergen Reilly & United States to play for gold at Pan American Cup

Face Brazil tomorrow at 6:00 PM CST in Tulsa
O'Gorman senior will compete for gold tomorrow in the U19 Pan-American Cup
O'Gorman senior will compete for gold tomorrow in the U19 Pan-American Cup
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) - A year after helping the United States win bronze at the U18 World Volleyball Championships, O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly has her sights set on gold at this year.

Reilly and her United States team at the U19 Pan American Cup swept the Dominican Republic 3-0 on Friday night in the semifinals to advance to Saturday’s championship match. Reilly and the USA will face Brazil for the title at 6:00 PM CST.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing...
Gofundme established for South Dakota groom severely injured on Hawaiian honeymoon
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Hiker who took social media challenge dies in South Dakota
Officers say Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, from Rapid City, now faces a charge of Aggravated...
Police: Man faces charges after axing 18 cars at Sioux Falls dealership
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say

Latest News

Former Coyote national champion and Olympic silver medalist advances to pole vault finals of...
USD alum Chris Nilsen advances to pole vault finals at World Track & Field Championships
Sioux Falls gets an RBI single during their 9-7 win over Harney LL
Sioux Falls & Capital City rally for victories to open State Little League Tournament
Pierre connects on a hit in their 6-4 win at Renner
SF East, Pierre, Brandon Valley & Rapid City Post 320 win Legion regional openers
Bergen Reilly talks about playing for Team USA in Volleyball
It still hasn’t sunk in for Bergen Reilly that she is representing her country