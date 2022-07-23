Bergen Reilly & United States to play for gold at Pan American Cup

TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) - A year after helping the United States win bronze at the U18 World Volleyball Championships, O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly has her sights set on gold at this year.

Reilly and her United States team at the U19 Pan American Cup swept the Dominican Republic 3-0 on Friday night in the semifinals to advance to Saturday’s championship match. Reilly and the USA will face Brazil for the title at 6:00 PM CST.

Julia Blyashov with the ACE, and the U.S. Girls U19 National Team defeats 🇩🇴 3-0 at the Pan Am Cup. They play for gold Saturday at 6 p.m. CDT against 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/DZFS8D0ayb — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) July 23, 2022

