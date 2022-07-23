Familyfest Fun Cruise helps to support local businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation, many local businesses are looking for support during this time.

Today, community members had the chance to visit different local businesses throughout Sioux Falls, while celebrating with family.

Those businesses included Sanford Health, 605 Ninga, Acton Acadamy Sioux Falls, Apple Tree Childrens Center, as well as others.

Each stop had different activities for children and families to participate in.

Melissa Johnson, founder of Oh My Cupcakes! held a cupcake carnival. She says events like this help to bring the community together.

“It’s just a fun family event, people go all around Sioux Falls, different local businesses and there’s different activities at each business with a passport they can click to sign in,” said Melissa Johnson, Founder of Oh My Cupcakes!

Johnson says it’s especially important during this time.

“I think families are looking for affordable, economical ways to still celebrate and still have a good time, and yes with inflation and with increase in costs on so many levels. It’s great to have people come out and maybe discover a business’s they have never heard of before,” said Johnson.

Another local business in Sioux Falls, Remedy Brewing Company, is celebrating its 5-year anniversary and will be opening a second location.

Co-owner Matt Hastad says he also appreciates the community support.

“I think what’s great about local businesses, and you’ll find that with most local businesses there is very community focused, they want to give back to Sioux Falls, I mean we’re very proud of this community,” said Matt Hastad, Co-Owner of Remedy Brewing Company.

As the costs of supplies continue to rise, supporting local businesses can in turn help the community.

“For us and everybody across the board your input costs are going up and our local companies are going to be the people that try to keep those output costs down,” said Hastad.

Organizers are today’s event hope it helps to bring support to different local businesses in town.

