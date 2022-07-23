Gold Medal match caps “surreal” experience for Bergen Reilly

TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) - A year ago Bergen Reilly brought a bronze medal home to O’Gorman after she and the United States finished third at the U18 World Championships.

Tonight she’s hoping to be golden!

The senior-to-be and her teammates on the U19 United States are facing Brazil tonight for the championship in the Pan American Cup in Tulsa.

The chance to bring a gold medal back to Sioux Falls is still hard for Bergen to imagine, in part because the reality that she’s now played for her country twice in international competition is still hard for her to believe.

Check back to this page later for updates on Bergen’s match and join us on Dakota News Now at 9 & 10 PM for highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.