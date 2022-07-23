Avera Medical Minute
Gold Medal match caps “surreal” experience for Bergen Reilly

Her United States team to face Brazil tonight for U19 Pan American Cup championship
O'Gorman senior reveling in surreal moment
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) - A year ago Bergen Reilly brought a bronze medal home to O’Gorman after she and the United States finished third at the U18 World Championships.

Tonight she’s hoping to be golden!

The senior-to-be and her teammates on the U19 United States are facing Brazil tonight for the championship in the Pan American Cup in Tulsa.

The chance to bring a gold medal back to Sioux Falls is still hard for Bergen to imagine, in part because the reality that she’s now played for her country twice in international competition is still hard for her to believe.

Check back to this page later for updates on Bergen’s match and join us on Dakota News Now at 9 & 10 PM for highlights!

