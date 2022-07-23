Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Heat, humidity, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms highlight Saturday’s forecast

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It will be another hot and muggy day today for most of the area, especially for the eastern and southeastern parts of the area. We also have a couple areas of low pressure that will track through and bring chances for showers and thunderstorms, mainly for areas along and east of the James River.

We have a HEAT ADVISORY in place from noon to 7 pm for southeast South Dakota, including Beresford, Yankton and Vermillion.

We also have a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in place until 2 PM for northeast South Dakota into west central and south central Minnesota, including Aberdeen, Sisseton, Milbank, Brookings, Watertown, Marshall and Ortonville.

We have not declared a First Alert Weather Day as of now, but stick with the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

Highs today will be in the 80s and 90s with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible east of the James River. West of the James River, expect a mostly dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and winds becoming gusty out of the north.

Sunday is looking great for everyone with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast to kick off next week with highs mostly in the 80s.

From midweek on, we dry out and overall the weather is looking pretty good with seasonable highs and comfortable low temperatures. Heat levels do start to tick back up heading into next weekend and the first few days of August.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing...
Gofundme established for South Dakota groom severely injured on Hawaiian honeymoon
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Hiker who took social media challenge dies in South Dakota
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say
Whitney and Scott Jibben tied the knot Friday afternoon during Fridays on the Plaza.
Sioux Falls couple weds during Fridays on the Plaza

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warm Start to the Weekend
Another Round for Saturday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Few Storms Tonight
thu
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update