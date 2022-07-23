Heat, humidity, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms highlight Saturday’s forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It will be another hot and muggy day today for most of the area, especially for the eastern and southeastern parts of the area. We also have a couple areas of low pressure that will track through and bring chances for showers and thunderstorms, mainly for areas along and east of the James River.

We have a HEAT ADVISORY in place from noon to 7 pm for southeast South Dakota, including Beresford, Yankton and Vermillion.

We also have a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in place until 2 PM for northeast South Dakota into west central and south central Minnesota, including Aberdeen, Sisseton, Milbank, Brookings, Watertown, Marshall and Ortonville.

We have not declared a First Alert Weather Day as of now, but stick with the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

Highs today will be in the 80s and 90s with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible east of the James River. West of the James River, expect a mostly dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and winds becoming gusty out of the north.

Sunday is looking great for everyone with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast to kick off next week with highs mostly in the 80s.

From midweek on, we dry out and overall the weather is looking pretty good with seasonable highs and comfortable low temperatures. Heat levels do start to tick back up heading into next weekend and the first few days of August.

