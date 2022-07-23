SD Air National Guard speaks on F-16 accidents and breaks ground on new complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Air National Guard has spent years trying to get plans in motion for a new maintenance complex. Those dreams are finally coming true, and it comes at a time where the Air National Guard has had accidents in training.

What started as a need to be addressed in 2005, is now becoming a reality. The South Dakota Air National Guard broke ground on a new maintenance complex Friday, something that’s taken years to get to this point.

“We can’t turn a wheel without good maintenance and maintainers. We’re truly fortunate with a the good Midwest work ethic, and the folks that we can draw upon from the local communities to be members of the South Dakota National Guard.” SD ANG Air Assistant Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair said.

Phase one of construction would build 40,000 square feet of new space for maintenance and equipment, replacing buildings that have been on base since the 1940′s. In total, eight buildings will be replaced with 120,000 square feet of new building and space.

“Our fighter wing gets a lot of recognition based on the shiny jets that fly through the air and make a lot of noise. What most people don’t know is that there’s over 500 individuals in our maintenance group. 520-ish I think we’re up to right now.” 114th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Mark Morrell said.

Morrell said maintenance more than anything is an important pillar in their work, and it takes hours to make sure their pilots can train.

“It takes more than, with our aging fleet, more than 40 hours of manpower to get one hour of flight time out of one aircraft.” Morrell said.

This all comes though as the South Dakota Air National Guard has seen two accidents at Joe Foss Field. Both accidents from May involved F-16′s having trouble landing. No one was injured in either incident. Lair said they’re still investigating the causes of the accidents, but said it’s never one single thing that can be blamed.

“Aviation is a challenging business. Regardless of what effort we put forth, sometimes things conspire against you and things add up. And it’s never one single cause if you look back at any accident or incident with aviation.” Lair said.

MORE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport

Lair said they’re working to prevent more of these accidents from happening in the future. And he said the two accidents aren’t a good picture of the safety record they’ve had at the Air National Guard, noting that they’ve hardly had any issues over the years.

“We have a remarkable safety record, really second to none. The fact that we had some incidents that happened close in time, is really not indicative of how we’ve run our organization and how we fly airplanes.” Lair said.

Lair said the building of a new maintenance complex is sign of the Air National Guard’s commitment to Sioux Falls and the community. He said they hope it will allow them to keep the Guard up to speed for many decades to come.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.