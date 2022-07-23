SF East, Pierre, Brandon Valley & Rapid City Post 320 win Legion regional openers
SIOUX FALLS, RENNER, BRANDON & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a little over a week one team will be dog piling at the mount of Fitzgerald Stadium as South Dakota State A Legion Baseball State Champions.
15 teams began to take their first step towards that moment tonight with best-of-three game Super Regional series beginning across South Dakota.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Sioux Falls East’s 11-1 victory over Watertown
-Pierre’s 6-4 win at Renner
-Brandon Valley taking down Spearfish 7-22
-Sioux Falls West falling at Rapid City Post 320 12-2
In other games Brookings defeated Sturgis 9-5, Mitchell doubled up Aberdeen 4-2 and Harrisburg blanked Yankton 2-0.
Games two and, if necessary, three of all region series will be played tomorrow.
