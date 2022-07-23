Sioux Falls & Capital City rally for victories to open State Little League Tournament
Defending champ Sioux Falls knocks off Harney 9-7, Pierre team scores four in last at-bat to win 7-6 over Rapid City LL
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Little League Tournament couldn’t have gotten off to a more dramatic start with a pair of teams rallying for dramatic come from behind victories on day one.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Defending champion Sioux Falls 9-7 win over Harney
-Capital City hold strong against an early Rapid City onslaught and rally to score four times in their last at-bat and win 7-6
Sioux Falls and Capital City will meet tomorrow in Rapid City at 4:30 PM CST with the winner advancing to Monday’s title game.
