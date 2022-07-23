Avera Medical Minute
‘They absolutely really do love each other’: Meet the minister who married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Pastor Ryan Wolfe presided over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas wedding. (Local News Live)
By Graham Ulkins
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (Local News Live/Gray News) - Pastor Ryan Wolfe was just about to turn off the lights Saturday night at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas when the surprise of his career walked through the doors.

“We were about to close, and all of a sudden, we see a Cadillac Escalade pull up, and this couple walks in and they start talking to us, and to be honest with you, at first, I did not even realize who it was,” Wolfe said. “I guess you just don’t expect Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to walk in your chapel every day. So, it took me completely off guard.”

Wolfe shared details of last weekend’s nuptials in an interview.

After leading Affleck to the bathroom and Lopez to the break room to change into their wedding attire, Wolfe said he started thinking about the ceremony he was about to perform.

“I was nervous once I figured out who it was,” Wolfe said. “I’ve done 10,000 weddings probably, but definitely never done one of this high caliber, but I just knew that I’m here to do a job, and they really enjoyed the ceremony.”

With Affleck standing at the front of the chapel, Wolfe said Lopez made the short walk down the aisle from the lobby with one of her children carrying the train of her Zuhair Murad bridal gown as the traditional “Here Comes the Bride” wedding march blared from a Bluetooth speaker. One of Affleck’s children was also in attendance.

Wolfe said the entire ceremony lasted less than 10 minutes, with both Lopez and Affleck getting emotional while exchanging their handwritten vows and rings.

As a pastor, Wolfe said he was happy that Lopez opted for a prayer during the ceremony as well.

“We ask all our couples if they want a religious or civil ceremony. Ben said, ‘I don’t care,’ and Jennifer said, ‘Absolutely, I would like God in my ceremony,’” he recalled.

After performing thousands of marriages, Wolfe said he often has a gut feeling if a couple will stick together in the long run.

“If you’d have asked me on Friday, ‘Do I think their wedding is going to make it, or their marriage is going to make it?’…I would have probably said, ‘Who knows if it’s going to make it or not,’” Wolfe said. “But I can tell you they absolutely really do love each other, really have strong feelings. It was kind of an emotional moment, an emotional wedding, and it was really amazing.”

Wolfe said Affleck recorded the ceremony on his phone, and the couple graciously took pictures with the staff afterward.

The couple also climbed in the chapel’s famous pink Cadillac to pose for a few photos.

Wolfe said he wants to correct two things that have been wrongly reported about the wedding night.

“In Jennifer’s post, she said that they took some pictures in Elvis’ pink Cadillac and that Elvis was asleep. Well, I knew that was a joke. A lot of people are like, ‘Well, why did Elvis not get up?’ They never asked for Elvis. Not once did they ask for Elvis,’’ Wolfe said.

‘’And the other thing I’m clearing up also in Jennifer’s post, she said they stood in line with four couples to get married. What she was talking about was at the marriage license bureau here in Vegas. Nobody was (at the chapel) except for myself, our coordinator, Ben and Jennifer and their two kids.”

