Trailer home fire in western Sioux Falls early Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reports came in just before 4:00 AM Saturday for a structure fire in Western Sioux Falls.

The fire was at a trailer home on Pine Meadows Place in Western Sioux Falls.

A large number of firefighters, police, and EMS responded to the scene.

There were reports that three to four residents were inside the home and that the front door was on fire, causing crews to use a rear window as an escape, but officials have not yet confirmed those details.

We expect to learn throughout the day.

