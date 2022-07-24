Avera Medical Minute
400 swimmers & 18 teams look to make splash at South Dakota State A Long Course Meet

Three day competition concludes tomorrow
Sioux Falls Swim Club team member sets state meet record in 400 IM
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As sweltering as it has been at times this week outside there are about 400 people who actually prefer a place with even more humidity.

That would be the 400 swimmers converging on the Midco Aquatic Center pool which is hosting the South Dakota State A Long Course meet this weekend.

The three day competition wraps up tomorrow. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Aberdeen teammates Gena Jorgenson and Lilly Grebner going 1-2 in the Girls 400 IM

-Sioux Falls’ Brock Russell taking the 400 boys IM in record time

-Watertown’s Jaxmynn Lunn emerging from the pack to win

-SDSU’s Damon Venner winning the boys 100 meter butterfly in 59.02. ABerdeen’s Joseph Grebner 2nd in 59.32 and takes the high school title.

