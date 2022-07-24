Avera Medical Minute
Canaries bitten by Kane County on Bark in the Park Day

Kane County wins 9-8
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the Sioux Falls Canaries’ offense had plenty of bite in their lineup on Bark in the Park Day against Kane County, the pitching staff could be best summed up with one word.

Woof.

Though they pulled hit four homeruns and pulled to within a run in the ninth inning, the Canaries never led and dropped the rubber game of their series with the Cougars 9-8 on Sunday afternoon at the Birdcage.

Former Kane County slugger Gavin LaValley hit his fourth homerun of the series against his series (now has 12 on the year). Kona Quiggle went deep twice (7) and Jabari Henry hit his 22nd homerun, a 2-run shot, in the ninth inning.

Despite that the Sioux Falls’ pitching staff did little to stop the Cougar lineup. Kane County pounded out 13 hits and worked six walks to go along with a pair of homeruns. Canaries’ starter Carlos Pimentel was roughed up for three runs on four hits and three walks in just 2.2 innings. Colby Wyatt, Charlie Hasty and Tony Lanier each proceeded to give up two runs out of the bullpen in relief of Pimentel.

Sioux Falls drops to 24-36 and will open a three game series at Kansas City on Tuesday.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

