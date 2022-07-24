Avera Medical Minute
Fatal car crash in Ziebach County

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -  A 31-year-old man died early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash east of Bison.

The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Chevrolet C3500 service truck was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20 when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

