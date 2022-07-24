Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Harney eliminates Capital City at State Little League

Pierre team eliminated 8-3, Harney will face Sioux Falls for championship tomorrow
Will face Sioux Falls for championship tomorrow
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday night the Capital City team scored four runs in their final at-bat to walk off Rapid City in their South Dakota State Little League opener.

Though they threatened again on Sunday, the team from Pierre ran out of late magic.

After spotting Harney four runs early on the Capital City team rallied to within 4-3, only to see the tying run tagged out at home in the fifth and Harney come of the deck for four runs to pull away for an 8-3 victory.

The defeat ends Capital City’s run at the state tournament. They defeated Rapid City 7-6 on Friday with their dramatic final at-bat rally before falling to Sioux Falls yesterday 13-4.

Harney advances to the championship game tomorrow against the defending state champions from Sioux Falls who rallied to beat them 9-7 when they met in the tournament opener on Friday. First pitch for the winner-take-all title game is scheduled for 2 PM CST in Rapid City.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing...
Gofundme established for South Dakota groom severely injured on Hawaiian honeymoon
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Hiker who took social media challenge dies in South Dakota
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
Whitney and Scott Jibben tied the knot Friday afternoon during Fridays on the Plaza.
Sioux Falls couple weds during Fridays on the Plaza

Latest News

14-year old became youngest driver to ever win sprint car feature at I-90 speedway
14-year old Amelia Eisenschenk becomes youngest sprint driver to win a feature in I-90 history
Plenty of dogs but not enough runs for the Birds in 9-8 loss to Kane County
Canaries bitten by Kane County on Bark in the Park Day
Defeats Capital City 13-4
Sioux Falls Little League returns to state title game with big win over Capital City
Finish sweep of Yankton with 7-6 win
Harrisburg returns to state while Sioux Falls West is eliminated