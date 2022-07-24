Harney eliminates Capital City at State Little League

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday night the Capital City team scored four runs in their final at-bat to walk off Rapid City in their South Dakota State Little League opener.

Though they threatened again on Sunday, the team from Pierre ran out of late magic.

After spotting Harney four runs early on the Capital City team rallied to within 4-3, only to see the tying run tagged out at home in the fifth and Harney come of the deck for four runs to pull away for an 8-3 victory.

The defeat ends Capital City’s run at the state tournament. They defeated Rapid City 7-6 on Friday with their dramatic final at-bat rally before falling to Sioux Falls yesterday 13-4.

Harney advances to the championship game tomorrow against the defending state champions from Sioux Falls who rallied to beat them 9-7 when they met in the tournament opener on Friday. First pitch for the winner-take-all title game is scheduled for 2 PM CST in Rapid City.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

