Harrisburg returns to state while Sioux Falls West is eliminated

HARRISBURG & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State A Legion Baseball Tournament is set after a relatively drama free round of Super Regionals that saw every winning team advance via a sweep.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Harrisburg holding off Yankton 7-6 in the closest game of the day

-Sioux Falls West getting eliminated by Rapid City Post 320 11-5.

Also advancing to State are Mitchell (10-2 over Aberdeen), Brookings (9-5 over Sturgis), Pierre (9-5 at Renner), Sioux Falls East (5-0 over Watertown), and Brandon Valley (7-0 over Spearfish).

The State A Legion Baseball Tournament will be held in Rapid City at Fitzgerald Stadium July 27-31.

