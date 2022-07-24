Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg returns to state while Sioux Falls West is eliminated

Tigers edge Yankton 7-6, West bounced by Post 320 11-5
Each Sweep Super Regionals
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISBURG & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State A Legion Baseball Tournament is set after a relatively drama free round of Super Regionals that saw every winning team advance via a sweep.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Harrisburg holding off Yankton 7-6 in the closest game of the day

-Sioux Falls West getting eliminated by Rapid City Post 320 11-5.

Also advancing to State are Mitchell (10-2 over Aberdeen), Brookings (9-5 over Sturgis), Pierre (9-5 at Renner), Sioux Falls East (5-0 over Watertown), and Brandon Valley (7-0 over Spearfish).

The State A Legion Baseball Tournament will be held in Rapid City at Fitzgerald Stadium July 27-31.

