Man in the hospital after motorcycle accident in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is in the hospital after a motorcycle accident near Sam’s Club Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:00 when a 2019 Cadillac Escalade, driven by an 84-year-old male Sioux Falls resident, entered Louise Ave in front of a northbound motorcycle driven by a 41-year-old man.

A collision occurred between these vehicles resulting in serious injuries to the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet.

Louise Avenue was shut down for a period of time for officers to conduct an investigation safely but has since been reopened.

Charges for anyone involved are also currently pending completion of the investigation.

At this time the motorcyclist is in the care of an area hospital with critical injuries.

