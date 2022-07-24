Sioux Falls Little League returns to state title game with big win over Capital City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A year ago the Sioux Falls Little League team won the South Dakota State Tournament, and eventually made a run deep into the Little League World Series, on the strength of their pitching.

This time around the bats are booming in Rapid City.

Defending champion Sioux Falls cranked out 13 runs to return to the title game via a 13-4 victory over Capital City. Click on the video viewer for game highlights!

The victory locks Sioux Falls into the championship game on Monday at 2 PM CST.

Capital City could yet join them in that game but will have to defeat Harney Little League in an elimination game tomorrow at 2:00 PM CST.

