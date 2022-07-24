Avera Medical Minute
Weekend winners highlight SD Lottery drawings

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The third highest Mega Millions jackpot ever was only part of the buzz this weekend for South Dakota Lottery players.

The Mount Rushmore State was home to multiple big winners as a result of this weekend’s drawings. The winners were highlighted by South Dakota’s seventh Lucky for Life second prize winner.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ken’s Superfair Foods, located at 2105 6th Ave. SE in Aberdeen. The ticket matched all five numbers and was just the Lucky Ball away from claiming the top prize.

The second-tier prize gives the winning player a choice of $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The South Dakota Lottery advises the winner to consult with a financial advisor before claiming the prize.

South Dakota’s exclusive lotto game, Dakota Cash, also had some weekend excitement with its $126,442 jackpot split among two winning tickets. One of the winning tickets was purchased at Maverik, Inc. located at 1624 Haines Ave. in Rapid City, while the other was purchased at Cowboy Country Store located at 504 9th Ave. SE in Watertown.

Friday’s excitement proved to be just a precursor for Saturday’s drawings. While the third highest Mega Millions jackpot was not won, the drawing featured a $10,000 winner in South Dakota. The winning ticket was purchased at Gold Dust C Store in Deadwood.

The Mega Millions jackpot continued its ascension over the weekend as Tuesday’s jackpot currently sits at $790 million.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

