Butterfly House & Aquarium’s ‘spinning’ stingray died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Butterfly House & Aquarium announced its southern stingray, known to have an unusual spinning behavior passed away.

Representatives of the company said the stingray, MJ, came to the Sioux Falls facility ten years ago and after a few years of arriving, he began displaying his unique swimming routine, spinning around the tank. Experts say this behavior would have made him easy prey in the wild.

According to the Facebook post, staff had noticed MJ was nonresponsive and acting differently. An evaluation was conducted and the results showed MJ’s health was declining rapidly. Authorities decided to euthanize him to prevent further suffering.

The post says a full necropsy will give everyone a better idea of what may have caused this rapid decline in health.

