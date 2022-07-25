Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Horsing around for a good cause: Hooves and Paws for Aggie’s Heart

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is not often talked about how difficult it is for patients to receive transplants, especially a heart transplant. Three rescue centers have come together to raise funds for Aggie Borman who has recently received a heart transplant. We spoke with two hosts for an event to raise money for Aggie’s hospital bills called Hooves and Paws for Aggie’s Heart. Lisa Brasel and Valerie Hicks told us about their rescue programs and how Aggie loved their miniature horses and dogs. The event will be held at McHardy Park in Brandon on July 31st from noon to 4 pm. All are welcome. There will be a silent auction, pony rides, buggy rides, food, and games.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls is in the hospital after a motorcycle accident near Sam’s Club Sunday afternoon.
Man in the hospital after motorcycle accident in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Lottery logo
Weekend winners highlight SD Lottery drawings
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Hiker who took social media challenge dies in South Dakota
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

Latest News

smoke detector
Police: Two fatal fires under investigation in Sioux Falls
Cherapa Place 2, an expansion of the Cherapa Place development along the Big Sioux River in...
Sioux Falls surpasses $1 billion in permits for 2022
Peperoni rolls and more can be found on the restaurants unique menu.
Rev It Up Grille offers unique meals alongside entertainment experience
Tim Giago, Native American journalist, has passed away.
Well-known, respected Native American journalist Tim Giago passes away