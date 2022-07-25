Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: New CO2 pipeline concerns; Gov. Noem’s national audience

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, two more South Dakota counties pass moratoriums against a proposed CO2 pipeline, while the company behind the project is facing more scrutiny.

We also take a closer look at a national ad campaign from Gov. Kristi Noem, plus reaction from South Dakota’s congressional delegation to federal attempts to codify same-sex marriage and the right to contraception.

State lawmakers weigh in about what should be done with South Dakota’s $115 million budget surplus, and we check in on how Black Hills tourism is faring amid inflation issues.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY.

