Matters of the State: New CO2 pipeline concerns; Gov. Noem’s national audience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, two more South Dakota counties pass moratoriums against a proposed CO2 pipeline, while the company behind the project is facing more scrutiny.

We also take a closer look at a national ad campaign from Gov. Kristi Noem, plus reaction from South Dakota’s congressional delegation to federal attempts to codify same-sex marriage and the right to contraception.

State lawmakers weigh in about what should be done with South Dakota’s $115 million budget surplus, and we check in on how Black Hills tourism is faring amid inflation issues.

