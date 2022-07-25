Police: Two fatal fires under investigation in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Division Chief Steve Fessler with the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminded residents to call 2-1-1 for access to free smoke detectors after two fatal fires in the last week.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said a western Sioux Falls mobile home was reported on fire around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Three people were able to exit safely. One 30-year-old man was removed from inside the burning structure and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Clemens said the preliminary evidence points to an accidental fire, but the incident is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out last week at a home in the 200 block of N Grange Avenue has also claimed a victim after a 53-year-old woman was found in the apartment and flown to a hospital in Minneapolis, where she later passed. The initial autopsy has been conducted and police are waiting for the report to show the cause of death. The cause of this fire is also under investigation.

Working smoke detectors

Chief Fessler said to call the number 211 and someone will come to your home and install working fire alarms for free. Fessler said to check the smoke alarms are in working condition every month and to change the batteries twice a year. Do not start a fire to check your smoke detectors. There is a button on the device you can push to make sure they are working. There are also some new fire alarms that have ten-year batteries, those should still be checked regularly.

Citizens are encouraged to have a fire-exit plan in place, in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.