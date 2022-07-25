Rain moving through the region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms are moving through parts of central South Dakota this morning. We’ll see that rain continue to spread east and keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the rest of today and into tonight. Highs will stay fairly cool. Most of us will be in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day on Tuesday. Highs look like they’ll be in the low to mid 80s for most of us. After Tuesday, it looks like we’ll dry out a bit and temperatures will be pretty nice! Through the middle to the end of the week, we’re looking at plenty of sunshine with high temperatures hanging out in the low to mid 80s.

By this weekend, we’ll start to see things warm up a bit. We’ll jump into the upper 80s by Saturday and the low to mid 90s look to return by Sunday and last through early next week. We’ll also bring in some slight chances for thunderstorms by the beginning of next week.

