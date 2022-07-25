Rev It Up Grille offers unique meals alongside entertainment experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thunder Road has been a part of Sioux Falls for many years but General Manager Ryant Friez along with others felt like something was missing so they decided to add food to its offering with its restaurant Rev It Up Grille.

“Great entertainment with great food is just a pairing that goes together, if you don’t have that entire experience you’re missing something so that’s the reason we’re doing this is cause we can’t imagine great entertainment without excellent food,” General Manager Ryant Friez said.

While many arcade and entertainment venues serve food, Manager Samantha Vogler says she wants to make sure their menu offers unique options.

“I don’t want to serve food that I wouldn’t want to eat just because we are an arcade doesn’t mean that it just microwaved or frozen pizzas, it is all freshly made and delivered to the table as sit-down service,” Manager Samantha Vogler said.

The current menu includes pizzas, macaroni egg rolls, pepperoni rolls, burgers, and more.

The menu is not set in stone though as the restaurant plans to continue changing its offerings based on customer input.

“It’s a menu that’s going to be evolving over time, so it’s not the same thing all the time. Share with us what you love and what you don’t love. We always want to make improvements in our restaurant as well as our entire facility,” Friez said.

With plenty of entertainment to go alongside the new food options, Vogler hopes Thunder Road and Rev It Up Grille can help customers make memories for years to come.

”When I started they did say it was all about making the memories so that’s our goal is to make sure people leave happy,” Vogler said.

