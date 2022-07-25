Sioux Falls man documents handicap, fire lane parking concerns at apartment complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Recently, we brought you the story of residents of Cornerstone Residential properties forced to purchase a Midco cable service plan through a third-party vendor, Onboard Today, or not have their lease renewed.

Now we’re hearing from some of the same residents saying there are other problems surrounding parking.

When a doctor signs the form for a handicap placard, there’s a significant health issue behind it.

Bobby Webber has a handicapped license plate and walks with a cane. The problem he is having at Dakota Pointe apartments is the people who park in designated handicap spots illegally. So Webber called the police for help and started recording on his phone.

He’s documents citations written and slid under the windshield wipers. “The police are here now. I spoke with the officer; a class A-1 misdemeanor and they will be ticketed,” he says in his video.

When the handicapped spot is full, Webber is forced to walk with his cane across the lot, then down the hall.

Webber says officers were helpful and wrote citations to those illegally parked in a handicapped spot. He describes how they reacted to his calls.

“Call as much as you need to, Mr. Webber. We can see you’re on a cane. You need a handicapped parking spot where you’re at, so I did that,” said Webber.

If he was in a wheelchair, there would be no side room to get out of a spot he eventually found to park.

Officer Sam Clemens says the fine for parking in a handicap spot without a placard or plate is $173.00

“If you’re parking in a handicapped spot, you have to have a placard. You know, sometimes it’s the plate, sometimes it’s the placard that hangs from the rearview mirror that has to be displayed,” said Clemens.

Some may believe the rules don’t apply to private property, but that’s not the case.

“It doesn’t matter if you own the business, it doesn’t matter if you run the apartment complex; you don’t have a right to park in that spot unless you have a placard,” said Clemmens.

He’s reporting other safety concerns and shows a recording of a line of cars parked next to a red-painted line on the pavement with the words “fire lane” embedded in the line.

Webber says parked cars in the fire lane have blocked bus service. He’s watched bus drivers go over the sidewalks to get to a handicapped rider in a wheelchair.

Whether it’s a fire lane or handicapped spot, those designations are there for safety and to help those who count every step from their car to their front door.

It’s there for a reason,” said Clemens. “It may not get used all the time, but there are circumstances when people need to use that, but they have to have that parking available to them.”

We reached out to the Dakota Pointe apartment office and the corporate owners, Cornerstone residential of Bountiful, Utah, but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.