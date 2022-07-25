Sioux Falls surpasses $1 billion in permits for 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The calendar is only at July, but Sioux Falls is fast approaching another record year when it comes to new developments.

The city has surpassed $1 billion in building permits for 2022, according to a SiouxFalls.Business report published Monday. Sioux Falls hit this mark for the first time ever in 2021, but it didn’t reach the milestone until November.

That means the city’s record of $1.1 billion in 2021 is likely to broken soon. Director of planning and development services Jeff Eckhoff said the $1.5 billion mark is on the table for this year.

Unlike in 2020 when the Amazon fulfillment center vaulted the city into record territory, this year’s projects are a mix.

Read more details, including what role inflation played in this year’s permit valuations, on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.