Sioux Falls surpasses $1 billion in permits for 2022

Cherapa Place 2, an expansion of the Cherapa Place development along the Big Sioux River in...
Cherapa Place 2, an expansion of the Cherapa Place development along the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls, is one of many large-scale projects under development in the city.(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The calendar is only at July, but Sioux Falls is fast approaching another record year when it comes to new developments.

The city has surpassed $1 billion in building permits for 2022, according to a SiouxFalls.Business report published Monday. Sioux Falls hit this mark for the first time ever in 2021, but it didn’t reach the milestone until November.

That means the city’s record of $1.1 billion in 2021 is likely to broken soon. Director of planning and development services Jeff Eckhoff said the $1.5 billion mark is on the table for this year.

Unlike in 2020 when the Amazon fulfillment center vaulted the city into record territory, this year’s projects are a mix.

Read more details, including what role inflation played in this year’s permit valuations, on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

