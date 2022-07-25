Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, and others threw cups from the audience. (Source: Anne Haider)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (CNN) – Kid Rock fans in North Dakota had a violent reaction to the cancellation of his concert Friday night.

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, while others threw cups from the audience.

Promoters at the North Dakota State Fair canceled the show due to the danger posed by high winds. The state fair’s general manager says that the band’s speakers and monitors were swaying in the wind.

Kid Rock tweeted, “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

State fair officials said ticketholders would get full refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls is in the hospital after a motorcycle accident near Sam’s Club Sunday afternoon.
Man in the hospital after motorcycle accident in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Lottery logo
Weekend winners highlight SD Lottery drawings
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Hiker who took social media challenge dies in South Dakota
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

Latest News

Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, checks into evidence the weapon used in the MSD shooting...
Parkland school shooter’s AR-15 rifle shown to jurors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
Caught on camera: a man had a close encounter with a black bear in Jupiter, Florida.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Man comes face to face with black bear
Defense Attorney Bryan Bowen, left, talks with prosecutor Dan Meyer in Franklin County court in...
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion