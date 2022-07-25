Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat near a Massachusetts beach Sunday morning, and it was caught on camera.

The town of Plymouth says no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

But sometimes, a wild animal can just go rogue.

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and landed on a boat. (WCVB)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls is in the hospital after a motorcycle accident near Sam’s Club Sunday afternoon.
Man in the hospital after motorcycle accident in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Lottery logo
Weekend winners highlight SD Lottery drawings
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Hiker who took social media challenge dies in South Dakota
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

Latest News

Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
smoke detector
Police: Two fatal fires under investigation in Sioux Falls
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Alex Jones’ defamation trial over Sandy Hook remarks to begin
Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh July 12. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit...
Feds sue poultry producers, alleging unfair worker practices
Cherapa Place 2, an expansion of the Cherapa Place development along the Big Sioux River in...
Sioux Falls surpasses $1 billion in permits for 2022