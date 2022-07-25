Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Well-known, respected Native American journalist Tim Giago passes away

Tim Giago, Native American journalist, has passed away.
Tim Giago, Native American journalist, has passed away.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man behind the push for Native American Day in South Dakota passed away Sunday.

Tim Giago, 88, was a long-time editor and journalist at the Native Sun News. He also, in 1981, founded the Lakota Times; the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the U.S., as well as Indian Country Today.

He was widely known for his work alongside late South Dakota Gov. George Mickelson in 1990 or the “Year of Reconciliation.” It was then South Dakota became the first state to recognize Native American Day, the second Monday of October.

Giago was also a strong advocate to rid the U.S. of racist and demeaning mascot names for sports teams and schools.

“Tim realized years ago the importance of featuring positive stories on the skills, talents and achievements of Native Americans, and to share the views and opinions of Native Americans,” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said in a statement. “He provided historical perspective and relevance to many issues as well as promoted the growing importance and influence of Native Americans to their communities.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls is in the hospital after a motorcycle accident near Sam’s Club Sunday afternoon.
Man in the hospital after motorcycle accident in Sioux Falls
South Dakota Lottery logo
Weekend winners highlight SD Lottery drawings
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Hiker who took social media challenge dies in South Dakota
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

Latest News

smoke detector
Police: Two fatal fires under investigation in Sioux Falls
Cherapa Place 2, an expansion of the Cherapa Place development along the Big Sioux River in...
Sioux Falls surpasses $1 billion in permits for 2022
Peperoni rolls and more can be found on the restaurants unique menu.
Rev It Up Grille offers unique meals alongside entertainment experience
Fundraising event for Aggie Borman
Horsing around for a good cause: Hooves and Paws for Aggie’s Heart