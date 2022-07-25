Zebra mussels found in Enemy Swim Lake

WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two adult zebra mussels were found in Enemy Swim Lake in July. South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks has declared the lake officially infested.

Zebra mussels are an invasive species that feed on plankton and majorly disrupt a lake’s ecosystem.

”There really is no way to contain it. They reproduce very rapidly. Within a year to two years, if you have them, the entire lake is probably going to be infested,” said Ronald Schreiber, a property owner on Enemy Swim Lake.

Zebra mussels can attach to any watercraft they come into contact with and be transported to other lakes or rivers. They can survive for up to 30 days out of water.

”It could be kayaks, it could be an inflatable, it can be a boat, it can be an anchor. Zebra mussels are transported through human behavior,” said Schreiber.

When zebra mussels were detected in nearby Pickerel Lake in 2020, Enemy Swim property owners took it upon themselves to form the Enemy Swim Preservation Association to prevent the mussels from getting into their lake.

”We did a fundraising around the lake. We raised money so that we could do boat inspections, to inspect any boat coming onto the lake,” said Schreiber, who is the president of the Enemy Swim Preservation Association.

The association formed a partnership with Game, Fish & Parks to set up a boat inspection. The inspections are conducted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week, but there are no mandatory inspections outside of those hours.

”If a boat comes in before the intern is here to do the inspection, the boat goes on the water without being checked,” said Schreiber.

The inspections are funded entirely by the Enemy Swim Preservation Association. Last year, they spent around $25,000 for Game, Fish & Parks interns to conduct the inspections.

Despite the effort, zebra mussels still found their way into Enemy Swim Lake. The problem is there’s no way to get them out.

“I believe Game, Fish and Parks takes the attitude that once the zebra mussels are found, there’s nothing further you can do. It is what it is. There’s really no way to contain them, and currently, there’s no way to eradicate them without basically killing the entire lake,” said Schreiber.

Now that the zebra mussels are in Enemy Swim Lake, signs have been put around the watercraft entrances to prevent them from spreading to other bodies of water.

“When you bring your boat, kayak, anything that’s been in water, your minnow bucket, please make sure it’s cleaned, drained and dry. Don’t bring in water from another lake. It’s just going to add to the problem,” said Schreiber.

The Enemy Swim Preservation Association will meet on August 2nd to determine whether or not they will continue funding boat inspections for the rest of the year.

