Animal rights group files complaint against Sanford Health

Sanford sign (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An animal rights watchdog organization has filed a federal complaint requesting an investigation into alleged violations by a researcher at Sanford Health.

Stop Animal Exploitation Now filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, according to a release from the organization.

The complaint stems from a report that stated Dr. Shanta Messereli had her animal use privileges revoked due to “noncompliance events.” The group cited a self-reported document sent by the Sanford Research Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee to the Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare.

Messereli is a staff scientist at Sanford Research. According to Sanford’s report, a noncompliance report was filed against her in January of 2021, revoking her ability to use live animals in research. That decision was appealed, and Messereli was allowed to conduct research with animals again under an “Oversight and Management Plan.” However, Messereli then faced a subsequent noncompliance report, resulting in Sanford’s research committee revoking her ability to work with animals.

The report, signed by Sanford Health President of Innovation, Research, & World Clinic David Pearce, did not provide any details on the nature of the noncompliance reports filed against Messereli. The letter was dated May 2, 2022.

“Animal laboratories do not ban investigators from animal use over minor infractions,” said Stop Animal Exploitation Now executive director Michael Budkie in a statement. “The USDA must thoroughly investigate Sanford Health and severely punish them for all offenses.”

Sanford Health has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Read the group’s full complaint, along with Sanford’s self-report to the Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare, here.

