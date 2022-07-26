Augustana’s Carter Howell signs minor league deal with San Francisco Giants organization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Augustana Viking Carter Howell is taking the first step in what he hopes will be a big league career, signing a minor league deal as undrafted free agent with the San Francisco Giants.

Non-drafted free agent Carter Howell signs with @sfgiants for $50k. @AugieBaseball OF, batted .396 with 17 HR & 23 SB, speed plays on bases & in center. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 24, 2022

Howell hit .396 last year for the Vikings with 17 homeruns and 74 RBI while stealing 23 bases.

He becomes the 30th player coached by Tim Huber to sign a professional contract.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.