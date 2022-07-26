Augustana’s Carter Howell signs minor league deal with San Francisco Giants organization
Hit .396 with 17 homeruns and 74 RBI for Vikings last season
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Augustana Viking Carter Howell is taking the first step in what he hopes will be a big league career, signing a minor league deal as undrafted free agent with the San Francisco Giants.
Howell hit .396 last year for the Vikings with 17 homeruns and 74 RBI while stealing 23 bases.
He becomes the 30th player coached by Tim Huber to sign a professional contract.
